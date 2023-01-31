DPS, Mohali

The National flag was unfurled on the occasion of the Republic Day by Deputy Director Reema Dewan on the school premises. A special assembly was presented by students. The celebrations started by honouring the Army, Air Force and the Navy. To celebrate the cultural legacy of India, glorious tableaus of Rajasthan, Punjab and Karnataka were showcased. Students were made aware of remarkable achievements of India in the past 75 years that fuelled the spirit of "Atmanirbhar Bharat". Yoga, India's greatest contribution to the world, was the main attraction of the day.