DPS, Mohali

Recently, a special assembly was conducted by students of Class V to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and his contributions to the country. Students of Class X presented a special assembly to celebrate, which marked the harvest festival and the Sikh New Year. The students of Class V presented a speech on the principles and contribution of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in drafting the Indian Constitution. Students of Class X also performed 'Bhangra'. An open quiz was conducted was also conducted at the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'
‘Will sit here until we get justice,' says Vinesh Phogat
Brides made to undergo pregnancy tests during mass wedding in MP, row erupts
Four women disqualified from the scheme because of their pos...