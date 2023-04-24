DPS, Mohali

Recently, a special assembly was conducted by students of Class V to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and his contributions to the country. Students of Class X presented a special assembly to celebrate, which marked the harvest festival and the Sikh New Year. The students of Class V presented a speech on the principles and contribution of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in drafting the Indian Constitution. Students of Class X also performed 'Bhangra'. An open quiz was conducted was also conducted at the school.