DPS, Mohali

World Athletics Day was observed at the school to popularise sports and promote athletics. World Athletics Day is celebrated globally on May 7. To celebrate this occasion a special assembly was conducted at the school by the students of class VIII to raise awareness about the importance of fitness and to encourage students to play sports, especially athletics. Students were also made aware about the significance of the day and were motivated to include more physical activities in their daily routine. Enthusiastic performers mesmerised the audience with their energetic yoga and rhythmic gymnastics performance. The event concluded with the felicitation of the winners in various in-house and Inter-School Competitions.