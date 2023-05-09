DPS, Mohali

World Athletics Day was observed at the school to popularise sports and promote athletics. World Athletics Day is celebrated globally on May 7. To celebrate this occasion a special assembly was conducted at the school by the students of class VIII to raise awareness about the importance of fitness and to encourage students to play sports, especially athletics. Students were also made aware about the significance of the day and were motivated to include more physical activities in their daily routine. Enthusiastic performers mesmerised the audience with their energetic yoga and rhythmic gymnastics performance. The event concluded with the felicitation of the winners in various in-house and Inter-School Competitions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...