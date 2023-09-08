Suhani Sharma, a Class XI student of DPS, Chandigarh, oriented the students of DPS Mohali to join hands in her ‘Waste Management Initiative’. Suhani has been a keen participant in several environment-related events and has been voicing her concern on several platforms. Suhani has initiated the ‘Sustainability Leadership Programme’, which has been approved by the Mohali Administration. Spreading over two phases, the programme aims to sensitise students to this crucial issue and make them advocates of environment protection. Through her brilliant presentation she moved the children to be an active participant in this endeavour.

#Environment #Mohali