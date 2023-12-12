DPS, Mohali

The school organised a show on the theme 'Atulya Bharat'. India has myriad of cultural heritage, landscapes, flora and fauna, customs and traditions which makes it truly incredible. Keeping in view of this Delhi Public School, Mohali organised an ELS on 'Atulya Bharat'. Children showcased enchanting dance performances which left everyone spellbound. Kids even spoke about these wonderful states at length be it language, culture, dance forms, agriculture etc.

#Bharat #Mohali