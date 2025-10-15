DPS, Mohali, hosts communication skills workshop

DPS, Mohali, in collaboration with the Intelligence Vidyarthi, hosted a transformative communication skills workshop for classes IX and X, led by educator and founder of the Intelligence Vidyarthi Daizy Khurana. The session brought together students and educators eager to enhance their communication skills and foster meaningful connections. During the workshop, Daizy Khurana shared her insights and expertise, emphasising the importance of effective communication in both academic and real life settings. With her extensive experience in education and her vision for holistic learning, she inspired participants to develop essential life skills. Through interactive session and engaging discussions, students gained valuable tools to express themselves confidently and build stronger relationships.

