DPS, Mohali,observes International Day of Girl Child

The school observed the International Day of the Girl Child. A special assembly was conducted by students with an aim to promote gender equality across the nation. The assembly began with a thought for the day and followed by poem recitation. The school choir sang a lively song “Aashaein”, which emphasised on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment. The main highlight of the assembly was the contemporary dance performed graciously on the blend of music. An oath taken in the form of a poem made children aware of their duties towards empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality for sustainable development. The assembly concluded with a soulful rendition by children. To take this initiative further, students of DPS, Mohali, and Harmony International School, Bauchi, Nigeria, met each other virtually under the Foreign Students Exchange Programme. The students from both the school, got a chance to discuss their thoughts about making progress in the lives of girls and women. A PowerPoint presentation was shared and a play was staged, to sensitise each other about the critical state of girl child in both the countries. Students and staff of both institutions took a pledge to save the girl child.
