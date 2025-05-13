DPS pupils excel in SBI Quiz

Students from Delhi Public School, Chandigarh won the Chandigarh round of the prestigious SBI Scholar Quiz 2025, an inter-school competition held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the State Bank of India. Karan Aggarwal (Class XII-A) and Mehar Uberoi (Class XII-B) represented DPS Chandigarh with distinction at the event, held at Kala Bhavan, Sector 16, emerging as the top team among several leading schools. Their stellar performance earned them the first prize, which included a cash award of Rs 50,000 for the school, Rs50,000 each for the students, and Rs 25,000 for the teacher-in-charge. With this victory, the team will now represent Chandigarh in the National Grand Finale, to be held in Mumbai in June 2025. School Director, Reema Dewan, congratulated the students on their exceptional achievement.