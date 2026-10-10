Dr Devi Chand DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, celebrate annual-cum-prize distribution function

Dr Devi Chand DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, celebrated its annual-cum-prize distribution function at Atal Sadan, Dhalpur, with great enthusiasm. Based on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family," the celebration highlighted unity, harmony, diversity and inclusiveness. The event was graced by chief guest Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, along with distinguished DAV dignitaries. Students presented a vibrant cultural extravaganza featuring music, dance and drama, showcasing India's rich heritage and addressing themes such as child labour and women empowerment. A performance by parents, "Incredible India," was one of the major highlights of the function. The teachers' presentation on "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" reinforced the central theme of the celebration, conveying a powerful message of unity, harmony, inclusiveness and the spirit of one global family. Principal RS Rana presented the annual report, highlighting the school's achievements, significant milestones and its continuous journey towards excellence. Meritorious students excelling in academics, sports and co-curricular activities were felicitated. The school newsletter, "ABHYUDAYA 2: The Pursuit of Growth and Excellence," was also released. The celebration concluded with "Ekta Ke Rang - United We Shine," reinforcing the message of unity, togetherness and harmony.

Advertisement