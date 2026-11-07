Dr MKK Arya Model School, Panipat, organises annual athletic meet

Dr MKK Arya Model School, Panipat, organised its grand annual athletic meet with enthusiasm. Kabaddi player Rahul Sethpal graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event featured a march past, dumbbell and Lezim PT displays, cultural performances and various track and field events for students from Pre-Nursery to Class XII. Bhawna Patel and Nikhil were adjudged best junior athletes, while Chhavi and Ansh received the best senior athlete awards. Ahimsa House emerged as the Champion House. Special competitions for parents, teachers and support staff added to the celebrations, promoting teamwork and sportsmanship.