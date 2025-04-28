DT
DR Modern Sr Sec School, Cheharta, students excel in Class VIII board exams

DR Modern Sr Sec School, Cheharta, students excel in Class VIII board exams

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:33 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
The students of Class VIII of the school performed brilliantly in the board exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board. Like every year, this year too the result of the examination was 100%. School students Gurkirat Singh and Sahil scored 94%, Paras and Harmanpreet scored 93%, and Diya Duggal scored 92% marks. Apart from this, all students scored more than 80% marks. The students were felicitated by Principal Ravindra Pathania, MD Daljit Pathania and Vice-Principal Himani Pathania. Principal said, “The credit for this success goes to the hard work of the children as well as their parents and teachers.”

