Drawing and poster-making competition organised

DAV Model Senior Secondary School, Kurali, organised a drawing and poster-making competition to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces in the 1999 Kargil War. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of classes III to XII under the theme ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas – Saluting Our Brave Soldiers’. Students created vivid artwork depicting patriotism and gratitude towards the nation’s soldiers. The top five participants — Muskan Sharma (Class XII Non-Medical), Balraj Sharma (Class XII Medical), Ayush Mishra (Class IX), Dhanika Sharma (Class VIII), and Vihan Jog (Class VIII) — were awarded certificates of appreciation for their outstanding entries. Principal JR Sharma appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation and encouraged them to take part in such competitions in the future as well.

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