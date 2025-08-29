Drawing competition at Sophia Public School, Yamuna Nagar

The school organised a drawing competition on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pooja of Class VII, Nishu of Class VII and Priyanshi of Class IV got first, second and third positions, respectively.
