Drawing competition held at Adarsh school, Chandigarh

Bank of India, Sector 20, Chandigarh, organised a drawing competition at Adarsh Public Smart School, Sec 20-B, Chandigarh, as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week. The event aimed to raise awareness about the menace of corruption in all spheres of life, promoting values of vigilance, integrity and transparency among students. Students showcased their creativity through beautiful drawings, effectively spreading the message of vigilance and integrity. Vivek Kumar Tripathi, Chief Manager, and Rajesh Kashyap, Manager Admin, Bank of India, Sector 20, Chandigarh, distributed prizes to the students, acknowledging their artistic talents and efforts in promoting these essential values.

