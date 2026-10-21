Drawing competition organised at GMMS, Pocket No 6, Manimajra

A drawing competition was organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at GMMS, Pocket No 6, Manimajra. A total of 35 students participated, showcasing their creativity and artistic skills. Virendar Gupta and Neetika Gupta visited the school during the morning assembly to felicitate the participants. Trophies were awarded to the top three winners, while participation certificates were presented to all participants in recognition of their enthusiastic involvement. The event encouraged students to express their creativity and provided them with a platform to showcase their artistic talents.

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