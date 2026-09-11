Drawing competitions organised on Janmashtami

Students of Model Senior Secondary School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated Janmashtami during the morning assembly. Students presented a variety of cultural programmes, and drawing competitions were also organised. School students Gurjot Kaur, Prijala and Gursharan Singh shared extensive information with the students regarding Janmashtami. This vibrant programme was organised by school alumni Navkirat Kaur, Nancy and their team. A video film about Lord Krishna was screened for the children using a projector. Students from various colleges, who were at the school for their teaching practice, distributed gifts and biscuits to the children. The school in-charge encouraged the students to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna. The entire staff was present on the occasion.

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