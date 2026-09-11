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Home / The School Tribune / Drawing competitions organised on Janmashtami

Drawing competitions organised on Janmashtami

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:44 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Students of Model Senior Secondary School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated Janmashtami during the morning assembly. Students presented a variety of cultural programmes, and drawing competitions were also organised. School students Gurjot Kaur, Prijala and Gursharan Singh shared extensive information with the students regarding Janmashtami. This vibrant programme was organised by school alumni Navkirat Kaur, Nancy and their team. A video film about Lord Krishna was screened for the children using a projector. Students from various colleges, who were at the school for their teaching practice, distributed gifts and biscuits to the children. The school in-charge encouraged the students to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna. The entire staff was present on the occasion.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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