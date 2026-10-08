Dress up and speak competition held for AKSIPS-45 school

A dress up and speak competition on the theme 'Inspiring Sports Star' was organised for Class III students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh. The young participants spoke confidently about their favourite sportspersons, demonstrating clear pronunciation, fluency and expressive voice modulation while highlighting values such as discipline, determination, hard work and sportsmanship. The activity provided an engaging platform to strengthen public speaking skills and build confidence. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the students' enthusiastic participation and confident presentations. She felicitated the winners with certificates and encouraged all students to participate actively in similar activities, supporting their overall development and nurturing positive values.

Advertisement