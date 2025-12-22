DT
Home / The School Tribune / Drug abuse awareness session held at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Drug abuse awareness session held at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a drug abuse awareness session. The initiative aimed to educate students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to promote a healthy, disciplined lifestyle. The session was conducted by ASI Sanjay and ASI Babita from the Crime Branch, who provided valuable insights into the physical, mental, and social consequences of substance abuse. The officers also explained the legal implications associated with drug abuse and cautioned students against falling prey to peer pressure and negative influences. Students were encouraged to adopt healthy habits, make informed choices, and seek guidance from parents, teachers, and elders whenever needed. The interactive session helped students understand how drug abuse can adversely impact their future. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Parveena John Singh emphasised the importance of awareness and preventive education. She stated, “It is essential to educate students at an early age about the dangers of drug abuse. Awareness programmes like these empower our students to make responsible decisions and help them grow into confident, disciplined, and socially responsible citizens.” The session proved to be highly informative and impactful, reinforcing the school’s commitment to nurturing a safe, supportive, and drug-free learning environment.

