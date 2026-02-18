Drug abuse awareness seminar held

A seminar on “Mothers Against Drugs” was organised at the Blossoms Sr Sec School, Patiala, to create awareness among parents about the growing menace of drug abuse and the crucial role of mothers in prevention. The seminar was attended by a large number of parents, who actively participated in the session. The resource persons, Kushwant Singh (former State Information Commissioner), Sanna Kaushal (Media Adviser, National Commission for Women) and Gaurav Gill (behaviour expert, formerly consultant psychologist and body language expert for the Delhi Police Crime Branch) highlighted early warning signs of drug addiction, effective communication with children, and preventive measures. Ravi Singh (Trustee) and Principal Bindu Vaid thanked the parents and the resource persons for this informative session.

Advertisement