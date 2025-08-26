DT
Home / The School Tribune / ‘Drug-free’ campaign organised

‘Drug-free’ campaign organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
The National Service Scheme unit of SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala, organised a ‘drug-free’ campaign under the My Government Project. The purpose of the campaign was to spread awareness in society about the harmful effects of drug addiction and to educate the youth about its consequences. As part of the awareness programme, a short activity was conducted by the students to convey the message of drug-free living. Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat interacted with the students by asking them questions during the programme. Ritu Makhija also shared her views and explained the harmful effects of drug addiction to the students.

