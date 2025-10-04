DT
Home / The School Tribune / Durga Ashtami celebrated

Durga Ashtami celebrated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Paras Public School, Bhawarna, celebrated Durga Ashtami and organised Garba dance. Girls of all four houses, namely Blue, Red, Green and Yellow, presented mesmerising dance performances. School Director Mahesh Chander Katoch, Principal Neelam Rana and the whole teaching faculty also took part in dance. Tiny tots of Nursery, KG and Class l surprised everyone with their attractive performances. The director and principal performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ and sought blessings of Goddess Durga for the happiness and prosperity of the family and society. Prasad was distributed among students and staff members. The principal gave wishes to all on Navratri and said such events arose feelings of socialism and devotion among students.

