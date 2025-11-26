DWPS student shines at taekwondo championship

Charvi Sharma, a student of Class VI at Delhi World Public School (DWPS), Zirakpur, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning a gold medal in the under-14 category at the 4th Open State Taekwondo Championship 2025. The championship was organised by the Chandigarh Taekwondo Association at the Sports Complex, Sector 56, Chandigarh. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from talented athletes across the state. Charvi delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing exceptional skill, discipline and tenacity, which secured her the top position in her category. Her victory is a testament not only to her hard work but also to the encouragement and training provided by her coaches and the school. On this occasion, the Principal, Dr Manisha Sahni, expressed her delight at Charvi's success.

