Dyal kids excel in football

Aahan Lodhi (Class VII) and Shaurya Vats (Class V) of Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal, have secured first position in the grassroots football tournament held on July 19, 2025, organised by the District Football Association, Karnal. Their achievement is a testament to their hard work, discipline and team spirit. The school congratulates Aahan and Shaurya on their outstanding performance and wishes them continued success in their future endeavours.

