Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri

To develop the overall personality of youth and as a measure of second line of defence, NCC (1-14 Haryana BN YNR) conducted its enrolment for the session 2022-23 at the school. The selection took place in two phases — oration/personal interview and physical fitness. As many as 21 cadets have been selected to carry forward the NCC motto — Unity and Discipline. Principal Parul Kumar and second officer Neeraj Kumar congratulated the cadets and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.