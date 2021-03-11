Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri

To develop the overall personality of youth and as a measure of second line of defence, NCC (1-14 Haryana BN YNR) conducted its enrolment for the session 2022-23 at the school. The selection took place in two phases — oration/personal interview and physical fitness. As many as 21 cadets have been selected to carry forward the NCC motto — Unity and Discipline. Principal Parul Kumar and second officer Neeraj Kumar congratulated the cadets and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Common university entrance test for PG admissions from 2022 academic session: UGC chairman
The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that ...
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 killed
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
Joe Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
Monkeypox: So far, this is what scientists know about the disease; should we worry?
Health experts have alerted recent cases predominantly among...