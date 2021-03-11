Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri

The eco club of the school celebrated the World Environment Day on June 4 to sensitise the students about the importance of the Nature. It was a collaborative effort of the students and staff of the school and Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar. The day commenced with a power point presentation on the theme ‘Only One Earth’ by Amarjeet Singh, Professor of, Environmental Science at the college. He also encouraged everyone to take action and protect the environment. The celebration was followed by planting saplings in the school orchard. Principal, Parul Kumar told the students that Nature should not be taken for granted and must be respected.
