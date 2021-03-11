Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

The NCC Air Wing Cadets of the school initiated 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign', under the 75th Ajadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, to spread awareness. The cadets set off from the school with placards, banners and flags in their hands. They went from door-to-door to make the residents aware of the Central Government's campaign. Principal Shalini Narang congratulated ANO, Anand Kumar Mishra for the initiative.