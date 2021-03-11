Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

The NCC Air Wing Cadets of the school initiated 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign', under the 75th Ajadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, to spread awareness. The cadets set off from the school with placards, banners and flags in their hands. They went from door-to-door to make the residents aware of the Central Government's campaign. Principal Shalini Narang congratulated ANO, Anand Kumar Mishra for the initiative.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter
Security forces had on Sunday located a group of two to thre...
Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies
Iqbal Singh Lalpura included in both key committees -- parli...
Big jolt to Himachal Congress as two sitting MLAs join BJP; includes party’s state working president Pawan Kajal
Kajal is MLA from Kangra while Lakhwinder Rana is MLA from N...
AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps
Centre tells SC that it’s in active discussion with FIFA to ...
Police have got clues in Amritsar IED recovery case, claims ADGP
Meets sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh outside whose house the IE...