Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

The school organised a yajna to pay homage to the founder of Dyal Singh Trust Society Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia on his 124th death anniversary. S. Dyal Singh Majithia was a great philanthropist and an eminent educationist Principal Ms. Shalini Narang along with the staff and students paid tribute to the great visionary. Students were enlightened about the remarkable contributions of the legendary Sardar in the field of education. Today Dyal Singh Trust has four Schools and one college under its aegis.
