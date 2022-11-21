Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

District Council for Child Welfare organised various competitions at Bal Bhawan, Karnal. Students of the school participated in various streams and won prizes. In Group Folk Dance competition (VI-VIII) the students bagged second prize. in clay modelling competition (VI-VIII) the students bagged second prize. Group Folk Dance competition (XI-XII and upto V) the school students bagged consolation prizes. In the solo dance competition (IX-X) the school bagged consolation prize. In quiz competition (IX-X) also the school students bagged consolation prize. Fancy-dress competition (Upto V) the students bagged consolation prize. Principal Sushma Devgan and Head Mistress Priya Kapoor applauded the hard work and dedication of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused reveals his Coimbatore connection
Mohammed Shariq had stayed in Coimbatore for a few months an...
3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia
East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...