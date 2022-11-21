Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

District Council for Child Welfare organised various competitions at Bal Bhawan, Karnal. Students of the school participated in various streams and won prizes. In Group Folk Dance competition (VI-VIII) the students bagged second prize. in clay modelling competition (VI-VIII) the students bagged second prize. Group Folk Dance competition (XI-XII and upto V) the school students bagged consolation prizes. In the solo dance competition (IX-X) the school bagged consolation prize. In quiz competition (IX-X) also the school students bagged consolation prize. Fancy-dress competition (Upto V) the students bagged consolation prize. Principal Sushma Devgan and Head Mistress Priya Kapoor applauded the hard work and dedication of the students.