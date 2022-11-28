Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

The 7 HR BN NCC Army wing conducted CATC -146 camp at Doon Valley College of Education, Karnal. As many as nine JD and five JW cadets of the school attended the camp. They exuberantly participated in firing, map reading, field craft and battle craft. Several sports activities as well as competitions like the tug of war, athletics were organised. ANOs of different schools enlightened the cadets about numerous social problems through their discourse. On the closing day, cadets performed group dances, sang songs, recited poems and delivered speeches. Cadet Sarika was declared best pilot and received a bronze medal in firing. Cadet Ravjot Singh and Cadet Mannu bagged the bronze medals in drill, Cadet Saryu won the silver medal in declamation competition. Principal Shalini Narang lauded the efforts of cadets for their devotion.