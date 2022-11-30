Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Cadets of the NCC Army wing celebrated National Constitution Day on the premises. The Principal, Headmistress, school's legal cell members, teachers and students participated in the celebration. A pledge ceremony was organised to mark the occasion. All attendees sworn to uphold the decorum of the constitution. Principal Shalini Narang acquainted them with the significance of constitution in smooth functioning of the nation. She motivated students for becoming true custodians of the constitution. Headmistress Madhu Grover congratulated ANO Ravinder Yadav for conducting the event successfully.