Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

The 7 HR BN NCC Army Wing conducted CATC -146 Camp at Doon Valley College of Education, Karnal. 9 JD and 5 JW cadets of the school attended the camp. They participated in firing, map reading, field craft and battle craft. In order to keep the cadets physically active, several activities as well as competitions like tug of war, athletics were organised. ANOs of different schools enlightened the cadets about numerous social problems through their discourse. On the Closing Day, a cultural programme was presented by the cadets. They performed group dances, sang songs, recited poems and delivered speeches. School cadet Sarika was declared 'Best Pilot' and she received a bronze medal in firing. Cadet Ravjot Singh and Cadet Mannu won bronze medals in drill and Saryu won a silver medal in declamation contest.