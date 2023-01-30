Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

The school celebrated the Republic Day and Basant Panchmi on its premises. The celebrations began with the lighting of a lamp. Principal Shalini Narang unfurled the flag and took salute from NCC cadets. In her address, she motivated students to become resourceful stewards of the nation. The spirit of patriotism was exhibited by teachers as well as students through their poems, speeches and songs. They paid homage to freedom fighters. Headmistress Madhu Grover expressed her gratitude towards Dr BR Ambedkar for his incredible work that laid the foundation of an independent nation.