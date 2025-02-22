DT
PT
Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
The Junior Athletic Meet for Nursery to Class II at the school (Main Branch) was a vibrant celebration of athleticism and sportsmanship, showcasing the talent and dedication of young athletes from the primary grades. The day featured a variety of track and field events (hurdle race, cone collection race, cap race, etc) with students displaying remarkable enthusiasm and competitive spirit throughout the competition. Sushma Devgan, Principal of the school (Main Branch) addressed the students and motivated them by saying that champions are not made in gyms. They are made from something deep inside — a desire, a dream, a vision. The sports day was a resounding success, celebrating the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and personal growth. The event left a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike, reminding everyone of the power of sports to bring people together and foster a sense of unity.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

