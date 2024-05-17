Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

In the CBSE board results, Aanya turned out to be the school topper by scoring 98.6% in humanities. Deepanshu topped the medical stream with a percentage of 91.6%. Ayush Singh Rana of the non-medical stream achieved the milestone of 95.4%. Shagun of the commerce stream scored the highest percentage of 97.8%. A total of 166 students from the school appeared in the exam. As many as 21 students brought laurels to the school by scoring more than 90% and 106 students acquired more than 75%. Principal Shalini Narang congratulated the students for their incredible results.
