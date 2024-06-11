Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

A prize distribution ceremony for CBSE toppers of classes X and XII was held at the school. The event celebrated the hard work and achievements of the students. Principal Shalini Narang and HM Madhu Grover congratulated the students and emphasised the importance of perseverance and dedication. Trophies and certificates were awarded to the toppers. The proud teachers applauded the students for their outstanding performance. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, and a group photo of the achievers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Karnal