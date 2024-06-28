Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Bhumika, a student of the school, has won the title of ‘Miss Karnal 2024’. Her inspiring journey from a student to a beauty queen began with her participation in the ‘Miss Woww Factor Pageant’, where she impressed the judges and emerged victorious. This initial success secured her a place in the Grand Finale held at Delhi. In addition to the title, Bhumika received a crown, sash, certificate, trophy, and cash prize of Rs 5,100. Dyal Singh School family congratulated her on her remarkable achievement.

