Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Bhumika, a student of the school, has won the title of ‘Miss Karnal 2024’. Her inspiring journey from a student to a beauty queen began with her participation in the ‘Miss Woww Factor Pageant’, where she impressed the judges and emerged victorious. This initial success secured her a place in the Grand Finale held at Delhi. In addition to the title, Bhumika received a crown, sash, certificate, trophy, and cash prize of Rs 5,100. Dyal Singh School family congratulated her on her remarkable achievement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January...
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Government sources
Aviation minister visits collapse site
Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls
Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on