Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal, students excel in Bloom’s Olympiad

Students of classes I to XIl of the school performed outstandingly in the Bloom’s Olympiad. Nineteen students clinched ‘National medals of distinction’ which are ‘highest in the North Zone’. Kartik Vohra of Class Vlll (session 2023-24) brought laurels to school by attaining National rank 3 in science subject. He was awarded a trophy and silver medal for his remarkable achievement. Five students won gold medals of excellence. Fifteen students bagged silver medals. Eleven students were awarded bronze medals. Bloom’s Olympiad also honoured school Principal Sushma Devgun and teacher mentors Shalini Gupta and Ruby for motivating and inspiring students to touch new heights.
