Dyal Singh Public School, Main Branch, Karnal

Parikansha, student of Class VI of the school, bagged medals in the Open Badminton Tournament in U-13 Age Group (Singles & Doubles). Kartik of Class V got the third position in U-11 tournament which was organised by B24 Badminton Academy. Parikansha bagged the second position in the U-13 age group and got the first position in U-15 singles and second position in doubles. Parikshit of Class VI got the third position in the U-12 District Tennis Tournament organised by Pratap Lawn Tennis Academy, Sector 6, Karnal.

