Dyal Singh Public School, Main Branch, Karnal

The school celebrated the International Labour Day. The Himalaya House presented a special Assembly and took the opportunity to honour and appreciate the hardworking support staff. Students of classes III and IV did card-making activity. Students of classes V and VI were engaged in collage-making activity and on the other hand class VII students actively participated in ‘Work Force Memory Quiz’. Students of Class VIII arranged a feast for all the support staff. Class IX had a talk show on ‘Dignity of Labour’. The school acknowledged the invaluable contributions made by them and expressed its commitment to continue providing them with the necessary support and recognition.

