Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A two-day capacity building workshop on ‘Mental Health and Wellness’ was organised at the school in collaboration with the CBSE Centre of Excellence, Panchkula. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar welcomed the resource persons by presenting them potted plants. The programme was presided over by Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. All teachers of the school participated in the workshop. The main objective of the workshop was to inculcate different skills and to promote holistic development of students in CBSE schools under the new education policy. Resource persons Dr Pooja Walia Mann (Principal, Pratap Public School, Karnal) and Anita Siwach (Principal, Rock Gold Academy, Shamli) expressed their views on mental health and wellness. Dr Pooja Walia Mann showed PPTs and videos about changes of adolescence and physical and mental changes in students. She stressed on developing mental health, healthy habits and moral values among students. Anita Siwach expressed views on the uplift and implementation of moral values along with physical health. She emphasised on nutritious diet, exercise, meditation, yoga, sports, physical and intellectual health for the overall development of children. She made aware the teachers of the health campaign run by the government under the National Health Policy 2017. Information about children’s life skills, self-awareness, problem-solving, decision-making ability, positive thinking, emotional management, language communication, drug abuse was shared through role-play, case studies, and poster-making activities.