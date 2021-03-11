A Noida-based NGO, named Vision Spring, organised an eye check-up camp at Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, located in Sector13-17, HUDA. The programme started under the chairmanship of Principal of the school Vinita Kumar Tomar. Ten teachers were trained in May for the preliminary examination of all students. After the training, the teachers conducted preliminary eye examination of 1,796 students from Class I to X and Class XII and 1,007 students were recommended for further examination. Schoolteachers along with a team of two doctors and two helpers managed the eye check-up camp. They examined the 928 students and found that 367 students needed glasses. Apart from this, 115 students were sent to the ophthalmologist for special examination. There after the NGO provided 639 glasses to needy children and asked to provide the remaining spectacles soon. During the period of Covid, students suffered from vision issues as they were using online platform during the pandemic. Principal of the school Vinita Kumar Tomar, while sensitising the children to the health issues, said weakening of eyesight is becoming a common problem. Bad lifestyle, wrong way of reading, watching TV and using mobile phones for long hours are solely responsible for this.
