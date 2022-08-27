Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

Principal of the school Vinita Kumar Tomar and Headmistress Dr Neelam Vats hoisted the national flag. The national anthem was sung by students. Neha Vaid expressed her thoughts on ‘How India got freedom’. Another teacher, Anjali, expressed the feelings of a soldier living on the border through her poem ‘Sipahi’. Through his speech, a student of Class IX Pearl, Harsh Rathi, cast light on the present situation of the country and sacrifices of the Indian Army personnel. School students Anshika, Diya, Manju and Divya expressed their thoughts on the importance of ‘Tiranga’. A student of Class IX, Yugank Girdhar, expressed his views on the topic ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Palak and Akansha threw light on the rules of hoisting the Tricolour.
