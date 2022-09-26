Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A workshop on development of teachers' handwriting skills for students' welfare was organised at the school. The resource person was Geeta Chugh. She is well known for her calligraphy skills. She stressed on improving the students' writing skills. “When the school reopened after a long gap of Covid restrictions, most of the students were found avoiding writing in the class. This habit can land students in trouble. Students must resume their writing habits at the earliest so that their writing skill remains intact”, she said. She introduced different writing techniques. Before improving handwriting, teachers need to do a full audit of their writing skills. Vinita Kumar Tomar, the Principal of the school, thanked the guest for training the teachers.
