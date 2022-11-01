Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

Diwali was celebrated with gaiety at the school. The programme started with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Principal of the school Vinita Kumar Tomar and Headmistress Dr. Neelam Vats. On this occasion, decorating diyas and candles, poster-making, Diwali card-making, rangoli and toran making activities were organised. The children participated with great enthusiasm. Along with this, children presented poems, speeches and cultural programmes.
