Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

Three-day 'Cosmo Quest Planetarium Show' was organised on the school premises. The programme was inaugurated by Principal of the school, Vinita Kumar Tomar. Around 1,000 children of the school participated in the programme. The main objective of the programme was to explore the mysteries of the universe. The planetarium show made it easier for the students to memorise all facts of the universe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar
Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...
PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today