Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A programme was organised in the school to apprise the students of Class III to respect their elders. The children gave a beautiful presentation on adopting modernity by opposing the old style through a short play. Children expressed their innocence through the song 'Aao School Chale Hum, Hum Nahi Sudharenge'. Children danced very enthusiastically on the song 'Hey Bhagwan Kahan Re Tu and ‘Bam-Bum Bhole’and remembered God in their own way. The participants concluded the programme by extending Diwali greetings to all.