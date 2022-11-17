Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

The second Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia Inter-Dyal Singh Schools Basketball Tournament (Under-19 Girls) was organized at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat. The tournament was inaugurated under the chairmanship of Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar and chief guest Sushma Devgan, Principal, DSPS, Colony, Karnal. Four teams took part in tournament — DSPS, Panipat, DSPS, Jagadhri, DSPS, Sector -7, DSPS, Colony, Karnal. There were six matches. DSPS, Panipat, won the tournament by winning their all three matches. DSPS, Colony, won runner-up trophy. Vinita Kumar Tomar said games help build endurance, improve balance and coordination, develop concentration and self-discipline.