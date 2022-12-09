Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A special assembly was organised to celebrate Indian Navy Day. The assembly began under the chairmanship of Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar. Bharti of Class IX delivered a speech to glorify the martyrs of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Palak of Class IX recited a poem on the bravery of Navy soldiers. To pay homage to martyrs of the Indian Navy, Anshika of Class VIII sang a melodious song. As many as 28 NCC JD cadets, 1 Haryana NCC Naval Unit, Faridabad, of the school attended the ATC-186 camp in Rishikul Vidyapeeth, Sonipat, under the leadership of CTO Monu Singh. Appreciation certificates were awarded to cadets and the school CTO.