Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A partnership programmebetween schools was organised by the Haryana Education Project Council. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar. School kids and children of Government Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School, Rajakheri, participated in the programme. Students visited Bio Lab, Chemistry Lab, Sports Room, Music Room and Library of the school. Videos on the journey of making the Tricolor and ‘Save the Tiger’ were shown in the auditoriuml and the children were informed about the education and facilities provided in the computer lab. The Principal and teachers appreciated the programme organised by the government.