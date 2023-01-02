Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A partnership programmebetween schools was organised by the Haryana Education Project Council. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar. School kids and children of Government Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School, Rajakheri, participated in the programme. Students visited Bio Lab, Chemistry Lab, Sports Room, Music Room and Library of the school. Videos on the journey of making the Tricolor and ‘Save the Tiger’ were shown in the auditoriuml and the children were informed about the education and facilities provided in the computer lab. The Principal and teachers appreciated the programme organised by the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...