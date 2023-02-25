Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A ‘freedom struggle era (1857-1947)’ inter-house quiz competition was organised by the Department of Social Studies at the school. The programme started with a patriotic song, ‘Saare Jahan se Accha’, under the chairmanship of Principal of the school Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. Twelve selected students from Class VI to VIII participated for their respective Houses in the competition. Three participants were appointed for each house. Questions were also asked by the audience. The main objective of the competition was to make students aware of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and develop the feeling of patriotism among them. The competition was completed in five rounds. The first position was secured by Nilgiri House, second Shivalik House and third by Aravali House. Headmistress of the school, Dr Neelam Vats awarded the winning team and congratulated the participants. The stage was conducted by teacher Sunil Rana. The programme concluded with the national anthem.
